Houston weather: Scattered showers for Friday, Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON - It's going to be a warm and rainy start to the weekend on Friday with scattered storms.
Afternoon downpours
Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon, with the best chance near and south of I-10. Slow-moving storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Steamy holiday weekend
Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°. Scattered afternoon storms are possible, and a few could bring briefly heavy rain.
The pattern holds
The daily chance for pop-up showers and storms continues into next week. Temperatures remain seasonably hot and steamy across Houston and Southeast Texas.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority