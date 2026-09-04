Houston weather: Scattered showers for Friday, Labor Day weekend

The Brief Scattered storms return this afternoon Hot and humid through Labor Day weekend Daily storm chances continue into next week



It's going to be a warm and rainy start to the weekend on Friday with scattered storms.

Afternoon downpours

Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon, with the best chance near and south of I-10. Slow-moving storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Steamy holiday weekend

Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°. Scattered afternoon storms are possible, and a few could bring briefly heavy rain.

The pattern holds

The daily chance for pop-up showers and storms continues into next week. Temperatures remain seasonably hot and steamy across Houston and Southeast Texas.