Humble family disputes police account after K-9 unit deployed in arrest

The Brief Christopher Cevilla, 20, is jailed on a $50,000 bond facing three felony charges, including assaulting a police officer and interfering with a police K-9, following a Tuesday night family dispute in Humble. Family witnesses dispute the police account, stating Christopher was unarmed, did not physically start the altercation, and that officers ignored pleas to call off the K-9 unit. The Humble Police Department has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the arrest and the decision to deploy the police dog.



The loved ones of a 20-year-old man charged with assaulting a police officer are questioning why a K-9 was deployed during his arrest following a family dispute.

What we know:

Christopher Cevilla remains jailed on a $50,000 bond following the incident Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Humble.

According to police filings, Christopher Cevilla faces three felony charges: assaulting a public servant, retaliation for allegedly threatening to kill an officer, and interference with a police service animal for allegedly grabbing and pushing the K-9's head.

What they're saying:

Family members who witnessed the arrest tell a different story. They say the altercation began during a domestic argument involving Christopher Cevilla, his younger brother Louis, his sister, and his cousin, Deontae Myers. When Humble police officers arrived, including a K-9 unit, Louis Cevilla and Myers began recording on their cellphones.

"Because I felt like I was in danger, I was scared," Louis Cevilla said. "I didn't know what was going to happen to my brother."

Myers added that the presence of police immediately heightened their anxiety. "As a black man, I'm always worried in a situation like that involving police officers. You're already on edge," he said.

Dig deeper:

Christopher's father, also named Christopher Cevilla, disputed the account of how physical contact started. He said an officer attempted to tackle his son, tripped, and tried to pull the younger man down to regain his footing while his son stood still. Another officer then brought out the police dog, he said.

Family members stated that they repeatedly informed officers that Christopher Cevilla was unarmed and begged them to call off the animal. Heather Cevilla said the handler's attempts to pull the dog back only caused it to clamp down tighter.

What's next:

Messages left with the Humble Police Department seeking comment on the arrest and the deployment of the K-9 unit have not yet been returned.