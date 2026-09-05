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Houston weather: Daily downpours to continue Sunday

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FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Updated September 5, 2026 6:58 PM CDT Published September 5, 2026 6:07 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Scattered downpours Sunday
    • Hot and humid through Labor Day
    • Daily rain chances continue next week

HOUSTON - Keep an umbrella handy as we're expecting rain chances for Southeast Texas through the holiday weekend.

Sunday downpours

Scattered showers and storms will pop up along the coast by midday and peak inland, especially during the afternoon. 

There's still a low chance that a few streets could flood. So please stay alert and avoid flooded areas. 

Slow-moving storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Houston weather: Sept. 5 evening forecast
Houston weather: Sept. 5 evening forecast

Houston weather: Sept. 5 evening forecast

Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°. Scattered afternoon storms are possible, and a few could bring briefly heavy rain.

Steamy holiday weekend

Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°. 

Scattered afternoon storms are possible, and a few could bring briefly heavy rain.

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The pattern holds

The daily chance for pop-up showers and storms continues into next week. 

Temperatures remain seasonably hot and steamy across Houston and Southeast Texas.

Atlantic remains quiet

The tropical Atlantic looks to stay quiet for the next week. 

Our friends in the Pacific aren't as lucky. There are three hurricanes brewing and one may bring some big waves to Hawaii.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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