The Brief A man is in the hospital after being shot in the abdomen in a Houston parking lot Thursday morning. Authorities say an unknown individual ran up to the victim, fired five shots, and fled the scene. Police are currently searching for the suspect and have not yet identified anyone.



Houston police are investigating an ambush shooting in the northeast area that left a man hospitalized late on Thursday night.

Shooting in northeast Houston

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens reports around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex parking lot on Fleming Drive in the Northshore area near Jacinto City.

Officers say they found a victim in his mid-20s suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. A witness told police they saw someone run up to the victim in the parking lot and fire five shots. They hit him once before running away.

Lt. Willkens said police performed CPR on the victim until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery. Authorities said he is okay.

What we don't know:

Authorities do not currently have a suspect description.