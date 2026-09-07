Dead horse decaying in front of Harris Health System facility

The Brief A dead horse left in front of a facility in Harris County has some residents concerned. FOX 26 has learned from a resident that the dead horse has been left in front of a Harris Health System facility on Wayside Drive since at least Saturday. We've spoken with 311, and they said the report has been made and routed.



A dead horse left in front of a facility in Harris County has some residents concerned.

What we know:

FOX 26 has learned from a resident that the dead horse has been left in front of a Harris Health System facility on Wayside Drive since at least Saturday.

What we don't know:

We've spoken with 311, and they said the report has been made and routed.

It's unclear how long it may be until the horse is removed.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 26, Harris Health said, "Upon learning of deceased livestock discovered in front of the clinic in Northeast Harris County, the appropriate local authorities were contacted to ensure removal in accordance with state environmental and public health standards. Because the circumstances surrounding this discovery remain unclear, local law enforcement has also been contacted to appropriately investigate the matter."