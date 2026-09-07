The Brief Houston native Regan Hutsell, a former Radio City Rockette and professional ballerina, has been crowned the 99th Miss America. Hutsell was crowned Miss Texas back in June.



Houston native Regan Hutsell is the diamond of the season after being crowned Miss America on Sunday!

Hutsell represented the Lone Star State as the 89th Miss Texas and is now the 99th woman to earn the prestigious national title after a week of competition.

Who is Regan Hutsell?

Before taking the pageant stage, Hutsell established a career as a professional dancer. Her background includes performing as a Radio City Rockette and as a ballerina with the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Throughout her time as a dancer, Hutsell faced her own internal struggles which inspired her Community Service Initiative, which focuses on equipping individuals with tools to foster a happier and healthier relationship with themselves.