Man exits moving vehicle on Gulf Freeway before being hit, killed by another vehicle

The Brief A man reportedly started fighting with his sister inside the vehicle while her boyfriend was driving. The man eventually opened the door and got out while the vehicle was moving on I-45. Another vehicle struck the man and continued to drive.



A man was pronounced dead on I-45 overnight after he allegedly exited a moving vehicle and was hit by another vehicle.

Houston Gulf Freeway: Man fatally struck by vehicle

What we know:

This incident was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the I-45 Gulf Freeway near Scarsdale Boulevard.

Police say a man was riding with his sister and her boyfriend from a bar. The boyfriend was driving, the sister was in the front passenger seat, and the man was in the back seat.

According to police, the man in the back seat started punching and fighting with his sister.

The man then allegedly tried to roll down a window and leave the vehicle as the boyfriend was driving. The couple tried to stop the man from leaving the truck, but when he couldn't get through the window, he reportedly opened a door and got out.

The vehicle was said to be going about 60 mph on I-45 before the driver pulled over.

Other drivers behind the truck were able to avoid the man on the freeway, but police say a white Chevrolet Camaro ended up striking the man and kept driving.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. The man who was killed was said to be in his 20s.

Police didn't say if the driver who struck the man is now a wanted suspect.

It's not clear what led up to the fight between the siblings.