Gunman opens fire outside southwest Houston restaurant after argument, injuring bystander

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The Brief A gunman opened fire outside a southwest Houston restaurant late Saturday night following an argument with staff, injuring a bystander. The victim was struck in the torso and leg in a random shooting and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made, though Houston police have identified the suspect and are actively pursuing leads.



A gunman opened fire on a southwest Houston restaurant late Saturday night following an argument with staff, injuring a bystander who was struck in the torso and leg, authorities said.

Houston restaurant shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a restaurant near the intersection of Beechnut Street and Corporate Drive, according to Houston Police Department Officer Webber.

Police said a man in his 50s and his nephew became intoxicated inside the establishment and were asked to leave by security personnel and the restaurant's owner.

After leaving the building, the suspect walked to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and began firing shots back toward the business.

A man in his 30s who was standing outside the restaurant with a witness was caught in the gunfire. Investigators believe the victim was not specifically targeted and was hit randomly.

The victim had gunshot wounds to the torso and leg and was taken to an area hospital, where he remains alive and receiving treatment.

No arrests have been made, though police said investigators have identified the suspect and are pursuing leads with the cooperation of witnesses at the scene.