Houston weather: Muggy Labor Day, storm chances this week

The Brief Hot Labor Day with isolated strong storms Daily shower and storm chances this week Atlantic stays quiet; Lowell threatens Hawaii



While many people are off for the Labor Day holiday, the heat is not taking a break. It'll be a hot and muggy Monday.

Steamy holiday

Labor Day stays hot and humid across Houston and Southeast Texas, with heat index values as high as 105 degrees. Isolated afternoon storms are possible, and a few could be strong.

Daily rain chances

A daily round of showers and storms remains in the forecast through the rest of the week. Not everyone will see rain each day, but brief heavy downpours are possible.

Watching Lowell

The Atlantic remains quiet with no tropical threats to Texas. In the Pacific, Hurricane Lowell is expected to bring large waves and dangerous surf to Hawaii.