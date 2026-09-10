Houston Chicken Wing Festival bringing full day of food to Buffalo Bayou Park

The Brief The inaugural Houston Chicken Wing Festival will be held at Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park, hosted by Bayou City Hangouts. Attendees can sample wings from top local spots, enjoy live music, a wing-eating contest, and beer tastings. A portion of the festival's proceeds will benefit Kids' Meals, Inc.



Chicken wing lovers in Houston are in for a treat as a brand-new food competition prepares to take over Buffalo Bayou Park.

The Houston Chicken Wing Festival promises a full day of food, live entertainment, and friendly competition as local wing spots battle it out for top honors.

When is the Houston Chicken Wing Festival?

What we know:

The festival takes place on Sunday, Sept. 13, at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park on Sabine Street. General entry is at 12 p.m. but early entry for VIP begins at 11 a.m.

At the event, participants can witness a live cook-off competition where local vendors go head-to-head for cash prizes, a live awards ceremony crowning the "Best Wing in Houston".

Attendees holding tasting passes can sample competition wings and cast their vote for the People's Choice favorite.

Beyond food, the festival includes:

Live music and DJs

Local vendors for food, drinks, and more

A wing-eating contest

A dedicated Kids Zone

A complimentary tasting experience hosted by Saint Arnold Brewing Company for guests 21 and older.

A portion of all proceeds benefits Kids Meals Inc., a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting childhood hunger in our community.

How much are tickets?

Entry into the Chicken Wing Festival is free, or you can buy a general entry donation ticket at the door.

There are wing tasting wristbands available with entry included for $45. With the wristband, participants get up to 10 wings across all competing vendors. You get full access to activations, contests, and the live awards ceremony. The pass also includes exclusive gifts and tastings hile supplies last.

VIP tickets with early entry are available for $90. It includes everything with the wristband, a festival T-shirt or tote, and a dedicated covered area with seating.

Dig deeper:

See more about ticket prices and event information, here.