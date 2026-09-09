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Houston crash: 1 person killed after motorcycle runs into 18-wheeler in southwest Houston

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published September 9, 2026 9:17 PM CDT
Published September 9, 2026 9:17 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • At least one person is dead following a crash in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon.  
    • According to Houston police, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Loop West at Almeda. 
    • Authorities said a motorcycle ran into an 18-wheeler where one person was killed. 

HOUSTON - At least one person is dead following a crash in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon.  

Houston crash: 1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, 18-wheeler

What we know:

According to Houston police, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Loop West at Almeda. 

Photo from the scene

Authorities said a motorcycle ran into an 18-wheeler where one person was killed. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.

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