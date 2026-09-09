Houston crash: 1 person killed after motorcycle runs into 18-wheeler in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - At least one person is dead following a crash in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon.
Houston crash: 1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, 18-wheeler
What we know:
According to Houston police, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Loop West at Almeda.
Photo from the scene
Authorities said a motorcycle ran into an 18-wheeler where one person was killed.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.