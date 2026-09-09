Houston crash: 1 person killed after motorcycle runs into 18-wheeler in southwest Houston

The Brief At least one person is dead following a crash in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon. According to Houston police, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Loop West at Almeda. Authorities said a motorcycle ran into an 18-wheeler where one person was killed.



At least one person is dead following a crash in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

Houston crash: 1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, 18-wheeler

What we know:

According to Houston police, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Loop West at Almeda.

Photo from the scene

Authorities said a motorcycle ran into an 18-wheeler where one person was killed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.