Houston immigration attorney arrested, accused of mail fraud, false statements

The Brief Alla Nowowiejski, 44, was taken into custody and made her initial appearance in federal court. Prosecutors allege she accepted payments for immigration applications but failed to submit them or only partially submitted them. She also allegedly gave clients false documents and case numbers tied to unrelated immigration cases.



A Houston immigration attorney has been charged with mail fraud and false statements in connection with allegations that she misled clients about immigration applications and work visas.

What we know:

Alla Nowowiejski, 44, was taken into custody and made her initial appearance on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Nowowiejski accepted payments from clients who hired her to help establish or adjust their work status and apply for work visas. However, prosecutors say she never submitted some applications or only submitted them in part.

The indictment also alleges Nowowiejski provided clients with false documents and reference numbers connected to active immigration cases involving other people.

Prosecutors said she used those documents and reference numbers to make clients believe immigration authorities were processing their applications.

What's next:

If convicted, Nowowiejski faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.