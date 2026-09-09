Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Unsettled weather pattern ahead for the rest of the week

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published September 9, 2026 5:47 PM CDT
Published September 9, 2026 5:47 PM CDT
Houston weather: Daily downpours return
Houston weather: Daily downpours return

Houston weather: Daily downpours return

A daily round of showers and storms is expected through the weekend.

The Brief

    • Daily storms continue through the weekend
    • Heavy rain could lead to brief isolated street flooding
    • Unusually quiet hurricane season continues

HOUSTON - The weather in the Houston area will be unsettled for the rest of the week.

UNSETTLED WEATHER AHEAD

A daily round of showers and storms is expected through the weekend. Rain coverage will vary each day, so any location could pick up a locally heavy downpour.

Image 1 of 2

 

WATCH OUT FOR ISOLATED STREET FLOODING 

With daily storm chances around 50% for the next few days, rain could pile up and cause a few flooding issues. Parts of Chambers & Liberty counties are included in a low 1 out of 4 risk for street flooding by Saturday. Any flooding should be isolated but is possible. Also watch out for frequent lightning that some of these storms will produce.

Image 1 of 3

 

A RARELY QUIET ATLANTIC

The Atlantic has yet to produce a hurricane this season. With none on the immediate horizon, this may be one of the slowest years for hurricanes on record.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team

WeatherHoustonNewsTop Stories