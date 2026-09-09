Houston weather: Unsettled weather pattern ahead for the rest of the week
HOUSTON - The weather in the Houston area will be unsettled for the rest of the week.
UNSETTLED WEATHER AHEAD
A daily round of showers and storms is expected through the weekend. Rain coverage will vary each day, so any location could pick up a locally heavy downpour.
WATCH OUT FOR ISOLATED STREET FLOODING
With daily storm chances around 50% for the next few days, rain could pile up and cause a few flooding issues. Parts of Chambers & Liberty counties are included in a low 1 out of 4 risk for street flooding by Saturday. Any flooding should be isolated but is possible. Also watch out for frequent lightning that some of these storms will produce.
A RARELY QUIET ATLANTIC
The Atlantic has yet to produce a hurricane this season. With none on the immediate horizon, this may be one of the slowest years for hurricanes on record.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team