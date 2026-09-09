Houston weather: Unsettled weather pattern ahead for the rest of the week

The Brief Daily storms continue through the weekend Heavy rain could lead to brief isolated street flooding Unusually quiet hurricane season continues



The weather in the Houston area will be unsettled for the rest of the week.

UNSETTLED WEATHER AHEAD

A daily round of showers and storms is expected through the weekend. Rain coverage will vary each day, so any location could pick up a locally heavy downpour.

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WATCH OUT FOR ISOLATED STREET FLOODING

With daily storm chances around 50% for the next few days, rain could pile up and cause a few flooding issues. Parts of Chambers & Liberty counties are included in a low 1 out of 4 risk for street flooding by Saturday. Any flooding should be isolated but is possible. Also watch out for frequent lightning that some of these storms will produce.

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A RARELY QUIET ATLANTIC

The Atlantic has yet to produce a hurricane this season. With none on the immediate horizon, this may be one of the slowest years for hurricanes on record.