Flock cameras: City of Willis announces they've discontinued, shut off cameras

The Brief The City of Wilis has announced they've discontinued use and shut off the Flock camera system as of September 8. Willis Mayor William Brown made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday. Within the statement, the mayor said the matter will be brought before the Willis City Council for discussion and consideration to determine how the City will move forward.



The City of Willis has announced they've discontinued use and shut off the Flock camera system as of September 8.

City of Willis discontinue Flock camera usage

What we know:

Willis Mayor William Brown made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday.

Within the statement, the mayor said the matter will be brought before the Willis City Council for discussion and consideration to determine how the City will move forward.

What they're saying:

"Public safety remains one of our highest priorities, but we must also make sure the tools and technology used within our city are appropriately reviewed and that the concerns of our residents are heard. Thank you to everyone who brought their questions and concerns regarding the Flock camera system to our attention. We heard you."

What's next:

It's unclear whether the system will be reinstated or will be permanently removed.