Harris County public defender accused in hammer attack on ex-boyfriend
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County public defender was arrested and charged after allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend at the home he was staying at.
Public defender accused in hammer attack
What we know:
Brianna Berry was charged with burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault against a family member, according to court documents. She was arrested on Friday.
Records state Berry was employed full-time at the Harris County Public Defender's Office. She had not been employed a full month.
Berry is accused of breaking into her ex-boyfriend's aunt's home. She allegedly attacked the ex with a hammer and bit him.
Her bond is set at $4,000 for both charges.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the attack is unknown.
The Source: Harris County District Clerk court records