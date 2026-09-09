Harris County public defender accused in hammer attack on ex-boyfriend

The Brief Brianna Berry was charged with burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault against a family member, according to court documents. She allegedly broke into her boyfriend's aunt's home to attack him with a hammer. Berry worked full-time at the Harris County Public Defender's Office as a public defender.



A Harris County public defender was arrested and charged after allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend at the home he was staying at.

Public defender accused in hammer attack

What we know:

Brianna Berry was charged with burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault against a family member, according to court documents. She was arrested on Friday.

Records state Berry was employed full-time at the Harris County Public Defender's Office. She had not been employed a full month.

Berry is accused of breaking into her ex-boyfriend's aunt's home. She allegedly attacked the ex with a hammer and bit him.

Her bond is set at $4,000 for both charges.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the attack is unknown.