Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2026: How to buy tickets

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For $100, you can enter to win a brand-new house while making a difference in the lives of children battling serious diseases.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are on sale now.

Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Your $100 ticket enters you to win a four-bedroom, 3.5 bath home at The George community in Richmond. It is an estimated 2,590 square feet and worth an estimated $446,000.

The two-story home features a two-car garage, a welcoming front porch, seamless indoor and outdoor living space with a grand covered patio, an entertainment kitchen, and a spacious media and game room space.

The drawing is happening on FOX 26 Houston on Nov. 11.

The raffle raises money for the children's research hospital in Memphis where kids from across the country go for treatment.

Other prizes

If you purchase your ticket by certain dates, you will be eligible to win other prizes:

Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: September 16

Trip for two to the CMAs in Nashville, including flight and hotel, courtesy of Radio One

Early Bird Prize Deadline: September 30

VIP Houston sports experience, courtesy of Sunny 99.1

Space City Bonus Prize Deadline: October 28

Clarity Series Balance 7 hot tub, courtesy of Master Spas

Bonus Prize Deadline: October 14

$10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation

Last Chance Prize Deadline: November 9

Zales 10K yellow gold diamond hoop earrings and a Kay Jewelers PDPAOLA 18 K yellow gold-plated brass loop necklace, courtesy of Signet Jewelers, and a $10,000 VISA gift card and luxury blanket bundle, courtesy of Minky Couture

How to purchase a ticket

To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/houston.html

You can also learn more about the giveaway.

You can also call 800-303-4413.

Open House

Visit the open house between Oct. 17 and Nov. 8.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sundays: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Register for free at the house for your chance to win a $5,000 Elizabeth Cole furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Elizabeth Cole Design.

How your ticket makes a difference

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is renowned for its groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer, ensuring families never receive a bill for services.

Purchasing a ticket not only gives you a chance to win a dream home but also supports vital research and care for children battling cancer.

St. Jude's research and treatment efforts have a global impact, improving survival rates and advancing cancer research.

Many children from the Greater Houston area are treated at St. Jude.