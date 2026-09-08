Harris County Magistrate sets low bond for 25-year-old man charged in disturbing stalking case

The Brief Court documents state Eriberto Sandoval called or texted his ex-girlfriend 160 times on Aug. 25. Authorities and advocates say he allegedly threatened suicide, told her "if I can’t have you, no one will," and repeatedly returned to her home. Sandoval is scheduled to appear before 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton in November, when the judge could increase or revoke his bond.



Despite having no criminal history, Eriberto Sandoval was released after posting $300 on a $3,000 bond, even though prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond over allegations he repeatedly contacted and threatened his ex-girlfriend.

What they're saying:

Even though he has no criminal history, the DA's office wanted Eriberto Sandoval's bond set at $50,000. That's based on all the things he allegedly did to his ex-girlfriend.

Eriberto Sandoval

Court documents state he called or texted her 160 times on August 25.

But a magistrate set Sandavol's bond at $3,000. $300 and he was a free man.

"160 calls and texts. That takes a lot of time and thought," said Amy Smith, Senior Director of Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council. "What he's going to do to her, which makes it really concerning."

"He's threatened to kill himself multiple times. He's made it clear if I can't have you, no one will, keeps going back to her house," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers.

One of the concerns here is the message the low bond is sending. While most violent crimes, like homicide and robbery are down, domestic violence is on the rise.

"She did what she was supposed to do," said Smith. "She reported it to police, charges were filed. The District Attorney's Office accepted charges, asked for a high bond, and it wasn't granted. Now, he's out on bond, and we don't know what protections are out there for her."

The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure states a magistrate must take into consideration a victim's safety before granting bond.

What's next:

In November, Sandoval will appear before 230th Criminal Court Judge Chris Morton, who could revoke the low bond and increase it.