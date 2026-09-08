Southwest flight bound for Houston from Washington, D.C. diverts to Baltimore following bird strike

The Brief Southwest Airlines has confirmed a flight from Washington, D.C. that was bound for Houston on Tuesday had to divert due to a bird strike. According to airline officials, Southwest Flight 1379 from Reagan Washington National to Houston Hobby was diverted to Baltimore and swapped over to another plane. Officials said the pilots followed procedures and the flight landed uneventfully.



Southwest Airlines has confirmed a flight from Washington, D.C. that was bound for Houston on Tuesday had to divert due to a bird strike.

Southwest Airlines plane bound for Houston diverts to Baltimore following bird strike

What we know:

According to airline officials, Southwest Flight 1379 from Reagan Washington National to Houston Hobby was diverted to Baltimore and swapped over to another plane.

Officials said the pilots followed procedures and the flight landed uneventfully.

What's next:

Southwest Airlines said the plane involved will head into maintenance before re-entering service.