Southwest flight bound for Houston from Washington, D.C. diverts to Baltimore following bird strike
HOUSTON - Southwest Airlines has confirmed a flight from Washington, D.C. that was bound for Houston on Tuesday had to divert due to a bird strike.
Southwest Airlines plane bound for Houston diverts to Baltimore following bird strike
What we know:
According to airline officials, Southwest Flight 1379 from Reagan Washington National to Houston Hobby was diverted to Baltimore and swapped over to another plane.
Officials said the pilots followed procedures and the flight landed uneventfully.
What's next:
Southwest Airlines said the plane involved will head into maintenance before re-entering service.
The Source: Information provided to FOX 26 by Southwest Airlines