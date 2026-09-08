Houston rider speaks out after pregnant horse struck, killed by truck

The Brief Houston police say the crash happened September 5 along North Wayside Drive. Rider Christopher Lee says his six-year-old pregnant horse was struck and killed as he returned to a barn. The horse remained outside a Harris Health facility until it was removed three days later.



A Houston man is speaking out after he says a truck struck and killed his pregnant horse while he was riding back to a barn with friends.

Houston dead horse: Owner says he was struck by vehicle while riding horse

What they're saying:

Christopher Lee says he was riding with a trail-ride group from Louisiana on September 5. Lee says he and his friends were riding along the sidewalk on North Wayside Drive, with vehicles behind them flashing their emergency lights.

Lee says the next thing he knew, he and his horse had been hit.

The horse was six years old, pregnant and one of Lee’s racehorses. Lee says he had recently brought her to Houston from New York.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Police say a 73-year-old man driving a Gray Ford F-150 southbound changed lanes and struck the horse and its 34-year-old rider.

The driver told police he did not see Lee. Lee told investigators that the truck hit the curb, jumped it, and struck them.

The horse died at the scene. Neither Lee nor the driver was taken to the hospital.

Lee says police told him the horse would be removed, but it remained near a Harris Health facility for several days until Tuesday morning.

His aunt, Quentessa Synegal, says tow-truck drivers helped move the horse out of the roadway after the crash, but it was not collected. Synegal says she contacted the SPCA and Houston 311 while trying to get the horse removed.

A Houston 311 service request was created on September 5. Synegal says the horse was ultimately removed on September 8.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation. Lee and his family say they are grieving the loss, but hope they can get another horse soon.