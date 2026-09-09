Mother, brother of man shot by Galveston police officer say no-bill won't stop their search for justice

The Brief A Galveston County grand jury declined to indict Officer Joshua Nino De Guzman in the May 18 shooting of Randy Martin. Martin’s mother and brother have asked to review video of the incident themselves. The Galveston Police Department said its internal affairs investigation remains ongoing.



A Galveston County grand jury has declined to indict Galveston police Officer Joshua Nino De Guzman in the shooting death of Randy Martin, who a civil rights attorney says was unarmed during an altercation following a traffic stop.

Family members of man killed in officer-involved shooting to continue seeking justice

What they're saying:

A Galveston County Grand Jury reviewed the Texas Rangers investigation, including video of the incident and no-billed officer Joshua Nino De Guzman.

Randy Martin's mother and brother say they want to see for themselves what happened to Randy that day.

According to civil rights attorney Alberto Ruiz, Martin was unarmed when he was shot by De Guzman on May 18.

On Tuesday, a grand jury no billed the officer who's been involved in two other police shootings.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing for the prior shootings, according to Galveston PD.

De Guzman also received Officer of the Year award for rescuing a 12-year-old girl.

The no-bill, Ruiz says, does not resolve whether the Galveston Police Department bears civil liability.

"No mom or parent should ever have to find out from the news media or from Facebook their child has been murdered," said Randy's mother, Paula Martin. "You all say killed, my son was murdered."

Martin was shot during an altercation following a traffic stop.

"We don't know why he stopped Randy Martin," Ruiz said. "We haven't been given a reason to date."

What's next:

Ruiz stated the Galveston County DA's Office says he and Randy's mother and brother will be permitted to personally view the video evidence by September 21.

The Galveston Police Department says the internal affairs investigation into the shooting continues.