Houston lawyer federally indicted in alleged immigration fraud scheme

The Brief Houston lawyer Alla Nowowiejski has been federally indicted on charges of mail fraud and making false statements. Prosecutors allege she accepted payments for immigration services but failed to complete some applications and misled clients about their cases. Harris County Precinct 1 investigators say more than 100 people may have been victimized and believe additional victims could be in the community.



A Houston lawyer is facing federal charges for allegedly taking money from clients and misleading them into believing their immigration and work-permit applications were being processed.

A federal grand jury indicted 44-year-old Alla Karash Nowowiejski on one count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements.

Harris County Precinct 1 investigators say their broader investigation found more than 100 potential victims. Authorities believe some clients may not yet realize there is a problem with their immigration cases.

Houston immigration attorney accused of misleading clients

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Nowowiejski accepted payments from clients seeking help establishing or adjusting their work status and applying for work visas.

Prosecutors allege she either failed to submit their applications or submitted only part of the required paperwork.

Nowowiejski is also accused of providing clients with false documents or reference numbers connected to active immigration cases belonging to other people. Prosecutors say the information was used to make clients believe immigration officials were processing their applications.

The federal indictment specifically identifies two clients by their initials.

It alleges Nowowiejski caused one client to mail unnecessary vaccination records to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She is also accused of submitting medical records for the two clients while falsely claiming USCIS had requested that information.

Harris County Precinct 1 authorities say its detectives initiated the investigation before working with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and USCIS.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the alleged victims or the total amount of money Nowowiejski is accused of collecting from clients.

The federal indictment details allegations involving two clients, while Precinct 1 says its broader investigation identified more than 100 potential victims. Investigators have not explained how many of those additional cases are connected to the conduct charged in the federal indictment.

It is also unclear how many clients may have missed immigration deadlines, lost their legal status or experienced other consequences because their paperwork was allegedly not properly filed.

Authorities have not said whether additional charges are expected as investigators continue looking for possible victims.

‘They’re afraid of reporting it'

What they're saying:

"Immigrants are already facing so many challenges, and the last thing people need is to be manipulated by a lawyer deceiving them," Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said. "We could not allow that to happen, so we stepped in, investigated, and prevented the defendant from preying on this community any further."

Houston immigration attorney Raed Gonzalez said clients can be particularly vulnerable because they are trusting an attorney with both their money and their ability to remain legally in the United States.

"People trust lawyers," Gonzalez said. "They believe they know the law, and they’re going to do the right thing."

Gonzalez said some alleged victims may hesitate to report possible fraud because they fear interacting with law enforcement could put their immigration status at risk.

"They’re afraid of reporting it to the police because they think they’re going to be arrested, it’s going to be a problem, so they hardly report this type of offense," Gonzalez said.

Constable Rosen said Precinct 1 serves victims regardless of their immigration status and encouraged anyone who believes they were affected to come forward.

What immigration clients should know

What you can do:

Gonzalez recommends that anyone concerned about an immigration case take their documents to another reputable immigration attorney for an independent review.

Clients can also enter their receipt numbers through the official USCIS case-status system to verify whether an application was submitted and check its progress.

Gonzalez said clients are entitled to their legal files. If an attorney refuses to provide those records, clients can request copies directly from USCIS and compare them with the documents they received from the attorney.

People should also verify that an attorney is eligible to practice through the appropriate state bar before paying for legal services.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Nowowiejski is asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office at 713-755-5200.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office

What's next:

Authorities arrested Nowowiejski, and she made her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Bennett on Wednesday.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Nowowiejski is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process.