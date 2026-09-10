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Former Houston-area high school employee charged with indecency with a child

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 10, 2026 6:22 AM CDT
Published September 10, 2026 6:22 AM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A former local high school employee, Michael Lynn Jackson Jr., has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a Child.
    • Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Jackson was taken into custody and he is currently held at the Harris County Jail without bail.
    • At the time of the incident, Jackson reportedly worked at a local high school.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former local high school worker is in custody after being accused of sexual misconduct involving a child.

Michael Lynn Jackson Jr., 35, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Indecency with a Child. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we know:

Jackson faces a single second-degree felony count of Indecency with a Child by sexual contact.

Michael Lynn Jackson Jr.

According to court records, Jackson does not have a bond set at this time.

At the time of the incident, Jackson reportedly worked at a local high school.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Harris County magistrate court record details.

Crime and Public Safety