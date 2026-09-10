Former Houston-area high school employee charged with indecency with a child

The Brief A former local high school employee, Michael Lynn Jackson Jr., has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a Child. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Jackson was taken into custody and he is currently held at the Harris County Jail without bail. At the time of the incident, Jackson reportedly worked at a local high school.



A former local high school worker is in custody after being accused of sexual misconduct involving a child.

Michael Lynn Jackson Jr., 35, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Indecency with a Child. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we know:

Jackson faces a single second-degree felony count of Indecency with a Child by sexual contact.

Michael Lynn Jackson Jr.

According to court records, Jackson does not have a bond set at this time.

At the time of the incident, Jackson reportedly worked at a local high school.