Former Houston-area high school employee charged with indecency with a child
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former local high school worker is in custody after being accused of sexual misconduct involving a child.
Michael Lynn Jackson Jr., 35, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Indecency with a Child. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.
What we know:
Jackson faces a single second-degree felony count of Indecency with a Child by sexual contact.
Michael Lynn Jackson Jr.
According to court records, Jackson does not have a bond set at this time.
At the time of the incident, Jackson reportedly worked at a local high school.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Harris County magistrate court record details.