University of Houston investigating 'concerning' video involving adjunct faculty member

The Brief A "concerning" video involving an adjunct faculty member has the University of Houston investigating. According to a statement from the University of Houston, "the video involves discussion of child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse materials." School officials said University of Houston police responded to the place where the video was being made in progress.



A "concerning" video involving an adjunct faculty member has the University of Houston investigating.

University of Houston investigating "concerning" video

What we know:

According to a statement from the University of Houston, "the video involves discussion of child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse materials."

School officials said University of Houston police responded to the place where the video was being made in progress.

Officials stated the University of Houston Police Department is conducting interviews and gathering more information into the situation.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

What we don't know:

The name of the adjunct faculty member has not yet been released.

What they're saying:

"The University of Houston is aware of a concerning video involving an adjunct faculty member who is also a graduate student. The video involves discussion of child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse materials. UH Police responded to the place where the video was being made in progress. UHPD is currently conducting interviews and gathering more information related to this situation.



We take allegations involving child exploitation, abuse and child sexual abuse materials extremely seriously. We have zero tolerance for this type of activity, and the individual was immediately suspended from the classroom. The University and UHPD will take further appropriate action, including contacting the District Attorney, based on the facts of the situation.



The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and the community at large remain our highest priority."