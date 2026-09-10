Houston weather: Scattered showers, storms possible through the weekend

The Brief Unsettled weather pattern continues Temperatures stay in check Atlantic hurricane season nears a record milestone



More scattered showers and storms will be possible through the end of the weekend.

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across Houston and Southeast Texas the rest of today and through the weekend. A few storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning, but coverage will remain uneven.

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HEAT HELD IN CHECK

Clouds, showers and storms will keep temperatures mainly in the low to mid 90s inland, with upper 80s to lower 90s near the coast. Rain chances may ease slightly early next week, allowing temperatures to edge higher.

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HISTORICALLY QUIET TROPICS

The Atlantic has not produced a hurricane so far this season. Only seven other seasons in the satellite era reached September without one. With no hurricanes in sight by this weekend, 2026 will set the modern era record for the latest first hurricane surpassing record set in 2002 and 2013 with Gustav and Humberto.

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