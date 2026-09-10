Houston Police seeking person seen speaking with victim before deadly South Acres incident

The Brief A man was found deceased in a vehicle early Tuesday morning with bullet casings on the street. Police shared surveillance footage of the victim talking to another male before the shooting. Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding a person who was seen talking to a man before he died earlier this week.

Southeast Houston crash, shooting

The backstory:

Police were called to a crash scene at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Hickok Lane, just south of Airport Boulevard near SH-288.

In an update on Thursday, HPD says the officers found a vehicle that crashed into a tree and bullet casings on the street. Vinson Lawrence, 36, was reportedly found deceased inside the vehicle.

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Person of interest wanted

What we know:

Police shared new surveillance footage in their Thursday update on the incident.

According to officials, the video shows the victim speaking to another male before the shooting. Police are now looking to speak to that male as a person of interest.

What we don't know:

Police do not have the name of the person of interest.

There are no other details at this time about the shooting or the video.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)