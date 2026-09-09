Houston-area communities prepare to honor 25th anniversary of 9/11 with memorial events and stair climbs
HOUSTON - Community leaders, first responders, and residents across the Houston area are preparing to mark the 25th anniversary of September 11 with a series of formal memorial ceremonies, musical tributes, and active physical honors.
Commemorations across the region will highlight both solemn remembrance and civic service, ranging from early-morning stair climbs that simulate the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers to headstone cleaning projects at Houston National Cemetery.
"These events serve as a permanent tribute to the lives lost and honor the enduring courage of our nation's first responders," city and event organizers said in statements announcing the schedule.
Scheduled 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Events
Ceremonies & Formal Memorial Services
- City of Houston 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. at Lauren’s Garden in Market Square Park (301 Milam St). The garden serves as a permanent tribute to Houston native Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, who died aboard United Airlines Flight 93. Free and open to the public.
- Rice Chorale Memorial Concert: 7:00 p.m. at the Edythe Bates Old Recital Hall inside Rice University (6100 Main St). The ensemble will perform a dedicated commemorative concert marking the 25-year milestone.
- National Day of Service at Houston National Cemetery: Saturday, Sept. 12. Features a 9:30 a.m. remembrance ceremony at the Hemicycle, followed by a headstone cleaning and cemetery beautification project through 1:00 p.m.
Stair Climbs & Active Tributes
- Houston NROTC Rice Stadium Stair Climb: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at Gate 4 of Rice Stadium. Co-organized by the Houston Consortium of Naval ROTC and Rice University, participants scale stadium steps equaling the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
- Sugar Land Space Cowboys Memorial Stair Climb: Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land). Gates open at 7:30 a.m., with first responders beginning at 8:00 a.m. and the public climb starting at 9:10 a.m. Participants scale 2,200 steps with pauses for moments of silence at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. Free admission includes a ticket to the Sept. 15 baseball game. You must register here.
The Source: Information in this article is from city and event websites.