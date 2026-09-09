Houston-area communities prepare to honor 25th anniversary of 9/11 with memorial events and stair climbs

article

The Brief Community leaders and first responders across the Houston area are gathering to commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11. Memorial events include formal remembrance services, a dedicated concert at Rice University, and headstone cleaning at Houston National Cemetery. Local organizations are also hosting active physical honors, including 110-story stadium stair climbs at Rice Stadium and Constellation Field.



Community leaders, first responders, and residents across the Houston area are preparing to mark the 25th anniversary of September 11 with a series of formal memorial ceremonies, musical tributes, and active physical honors.

Commemorations across the region will highlight both solemn remembrance and civic service, ranging from early-morning stair climbs that simulate the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers to headstone cleaning projects at Houston National Cemetery.

"These events serve as a permanent tribute to the lives lost and honor the enduring courage of our nation's first responders," city and event organizers said in statements announcing the schedule.

Scheduled 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Events

Ceremonies & Formal Memorial Services

City of Houston 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. at 10:00 a.m. at Lauren’s Garden in Market Square Park (301 Milam St). The garden serves as a permanent tribute to Houston native Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, who died aboard United Airlines Flight 93. Free and open to the public.

Rice Chorale Memorial Concert: 7:00 p.m. at the 7:00 p.m. at the Edythe Bates Old Recital Hall inside Rice University (6100 Main St). The ensemble will perform a dedicated commemorative concert marking the 25-year milestone.

National Day of Service at Houston National Cemetery: Saturday, Sept. 12. Features a 9:30 a.m. remembrance ceremony at the Hemicycle, followed by a headstone cleaning and cemetery beautification project through 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Features a 9:30 a.m. remembrance ceremony at the Hemicycle, followed by a headstone cleaning and cemetery beautification project through 1:00 p.m.

Stair Climbs & Active Tributes

Houston NROTC Rice Stadium Stair Climb: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at Gate 4 of Rice Stadium . Co-organized by the Houston Consortium of Naval ROTC and Rice University, participants scale stadium steps equaling the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys Memorial Stair Climb: Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land). Gates open at 7:30 a.m., with first responders beginning at 8:00 a.m. and the public climb starting at 9:10 a.m. Participants scale 2,200 steps with pauses for moments of silence at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. Free admission includes a ticket to the Sept. 15 baseball game. Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land). Gates open at 7:30 a.m., with first responders beginning at 8:00 a.m. and the public climb starting at 9:10 a.m. Participants scale 2,200 steps with pauses for moments of silence at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. Free admission includes a ticket to the Sept. 15 baseball game. You must register here