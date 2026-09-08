Southeast Houston crash: Man in flipped vehicle on Hickok Lane possibly shot

The Brief A person is dead after Houston police found a flipped vehicle in southeast Houston early Tuesday morning. Officers found evidence suggesting the victim may have been shot, according to Lt. Horelica. Investigators are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.



A deadly early-morning incident in southeast Houston is being investigated as a potential shooting by Houston police.

Possible shooting in South Acres

What we know:

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says officers with the Southeast Patrol Division were called about a major crash on Hickok Hicock Lane in the Cloverland neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a single vehicle sitting on its side.

The Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

While gathering evidence at the scene, investigating officers found evidence pointing to the scene being a possible shooting. Lieutenant J.P. Horelica stated that evidence suggests a shooting may have taken place prior to or during the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death or officially ruled the incident a homicide. The victim's identity has not been released.