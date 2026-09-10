Katy child, 11, dies after crash while riding e-scooter

The Brief An 11-year-old died after a crash on an e-scooter near Katy. Authorities stated the crash occurred near the intersection of Rosener Road at Elk Ridge in the Pine Mill Ranch subdivision. The sheriff's office says the child and a vehicle collided in the intersection.



An 11-year-old child has died after an e-scooter crash near Katy on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Fort Bend County: 11-year-old dies in crash

Photo from the scene (Source: Willowfork Fire Department)

What we know:

The crash occurred near the intersection of Rosener Road at Elk Ridge just after 5:15 p.m. in the Pine Mill Ranch subdivision.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the child was riding an e-scooter through the intersection when the child and an oncoming vehicle collided.

Authorities say the child was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the child later died.

The driver remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the name of the child who died in the crash.

What's next:

The sheriff's office says the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Child attended Katy ISD

Katy ISD confirmed that the child involved in the crash was a student at Tays Junior High School.

"The Tays Junior High School community is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our students following an auto-pedestrian incident involving the child, who was riding a scooter. The District extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time and offer them our love and support while protecting their right to privacy. The campus, with the full support of the District, is deploying a number of resources to provide students and staff with support services as they navigate this devastating loss."