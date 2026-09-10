Fort Bend County woman loses $50K in elaborate jury duty scam

The Brief A Fort Bend County school worker had her savings account wiped out after scammers spoofed the Sheriff’s Office phone number and threatened her with fake arrest warrants over missed federal jury duty. Callers used her real Social Security number, local Southern accents, text-messaged fake court documents, and a "gag order" to keep her isolated and forced her to deposit cash into Bitcoin ATMs. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is launching "Scam Sunday" to remind residents that law enforcement will never call demanding money, gift cards, or cryptocurrency to clear a warrant.



When a local school worker answered a phone call showing "Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office" on her caller ID, she expected a routine inquiry. Instead, she found herself caught in a high-tech extortion scheme that left her savings account wiped out.

Savings account wiped out

The backstory:

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said the caller had her personal information, including her address, birthday, and Social Security number.

The caller claimed she had missed a federal jury summons and was facing immediate arrest.

"He told me that I needed to get a pen and paper to write some things down and to find a private place that we could have a conversation," the victim said. "He told me that a federal jury summons had been sent to my address... and when the court had started, and I did not show up, that I was being held in contempt of court."

To heighten the pressure, the scammers sent text messages containing fake arrest warrants, official-looking legal codes, and a non-disclosure "gag order" prohibiting her from hanging up or speaking to anyone.

"I was crying," she said. "I didn't understand what was happening... I was just trying to follow what I thought was correct and prove my innocence."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fake priority mail notice sent to Fort Bend County scam victim (Photo courtesy of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

Fearing she would be incarcerated before she could pick up her daughter from school, she followed the caller's step-by-step instructions. She visited multiple bank branches to withdraw cash, leaving her phone unmuted in her car as directed, and drove to local cryptocurrency kiosks.

"They said, 'Once the signatures are proven not to be yours, the money will be refunded,'" she said. "So I went to another branch and took out the rest of my money... I put my earbuds in and walked me through all of the steps to deposit my money into the Bitcoin machine."

The scam collapsed only when she arrived at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in person to submit handwriting samples to clear her name. As she approached the building, the scammers disconnected the call.

Why the scam worked

Why you should care:

Investigators say the scheme was carried out by an organized crime ring using Voice-over-IP technology to spoof caller ID systems.

"In this particular one, they're using the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office credentials through the phone number," said Sgt. William Dading of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. "Basically what it boils down to is that they are using voiceover IP telephone numbers that can easily be programmed to show whatever number or whatever information they want."

Dading emphasized that these networks use intense isolation tactics to prevent victims from verifying the claims.

"They're gonna try to isolate, make that person feel isolated, not to get off the phone," Dading said. "If you hang up the phone, then you're immediately going to jail—throwing that fear of being incarcerated in somebody... and sometimes these conversations can last for hours."

Once funds are deposited into cryptocurrency machines, recovering them is nearly impossible.

"If it's Bitcoin, for example, that is almost impossible to trace," Dading said. "Once it goes into the large something called a wallet... there's no way to track this particular thousand or ten thousand belong to our victim because it's in a pool of monies."

‘Scam Sunday’ sessions

What they're saying:

In response to the surge in fraudulent calls, the agency is launching a "Scam Sunday" public education campaign to inform residents about emerging tactics. Officials stress that real law enforcement operations never demand money or bail over the phone.

"A warrant is gonna be issued by a judge and the bond will be set by that judge in his court or her court," Dading said. "We will never call you and let you know that you have a warrant for your arrest. We will not say that you need to go withdraw X amount of dollars and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM machine."

(Photo courtesy of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

For the victim, who is now relying on support from friends and family to get by, speaking out is about preventing others from suffering the same fate.

"Nobody's going to call you," she said. "Nobody from any law enforcement agency will call you to have a conversation about something... If they say it has to be done right now, hang up."

What you can do:

Residents who receive suspicious calls claiming to be from law enforcement are urged to disconnect immediately and call the agency's official non-emergency number directly.