Fort Bend County crash: 10-year-old riding E-bike struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A 10-year-old was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Fort Bend County on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Fort Bend County: 10-year-old injured in crash
What we know:
Authorities stated the crash occurred near the intersection of Rosener Road at Elk Ridge just after 5:15 p.m. in the Pine Mill Ranch subdivision.
Photo from the scene (Source: Willowfork Fire Department)
According to Willowfork firefighters, the child was struck by a vehicle while riding an E-bike on the roadway.
The child was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Authorities said the child was seriously injured.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide the name of the child who was injured.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The Source: Information from the Willowfork Fire Department on Facebook and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office