Fort Bend County crash: 10-year-old riding E-bike struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

The Brief A 10-year-old was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Fort Bend County on Thursday afternoon, officials said. Authorities stated the crash occurred near the intersection of Rosener Road at Elk Ridge in the Pine Mill Ranch subdivision. According to Willowfork firefighters, the child was struck by a vehicle while riding an E-bike on the roadway.



A 10-year-old was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Fort Bend County on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Fort Bend County: 10-year-old injured in crash

What we know:

Authorities stated the crash occurred near the intersection of Rosener Road at Elk Ridge just after 5:15 p.m. in the Pine Mill Ranch subdivision.

Photo from the scene (Source: Willowfork Fire Department)

According to Willowfork firefighters, the child was struck by a vehicle while riding an E-bike on the roadway.

The child was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Authorities said the child was seriously injured.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the name of the child who was injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.