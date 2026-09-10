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Fort Bend County crash: 10-year-old riding E-bike struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

By
FOX 26 Houston
Fort Bend County
Published September 10, 2026 7:57 PM CDT
Published September 10, 2026 7:57 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A 10-year-old was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Fort Bend County on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
    • Authorities stated the crash occurred near the intersection of Rosener Road at Elk Ridge in the Pine Mill Ranch subdivision.
    • According to Willowfork firefighters, the child was struck by a vehicle while riding an E-bike on the roadway.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A 10-year-old was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Fort Bend County on Thursday afternoon, officials said. 

Fort Bend County: 10-year-old injured in crash

What we know:

Authorities stated the crash occurred near the intersection of Rosener Road at Elk Ridge just after 5:15 p.m. in the Pine Mill Ranch subdivision. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Willowfork Fire Department)

According to Willowfork firefighters, the child was struck by a vehicle while riding an E-bike on the roadway. 

The child was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Authorities said the child was seriously injured. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the name of the child who was injured. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

The Source: Information from the Willowfork Fire Department on Facebook and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

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