Houston crash: 3 people injured following crash involving EMS ambulance

The Brief According to Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen, the crash occurred at the intersection of TC Jester and Highway 249 near the Mt Royal Village subdivision. Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed an SUV ran a red light and hit an EMS ambulance that did not have a patient onboard. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Authorities are on the scene following a crash involving an EMS ambulance in Harris County, officials said.

Houston crash: Three people injured following crash involving EMS ambulance

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen, the crash occurred at the intersection of TC Jester and Highway 249 near the Mt Royal Village subdivision.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed an SUV ran a red light and hit an EMS ambulance that did not have a patient onboard.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash continues.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long officials may be in the area investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officials remain on the scene.