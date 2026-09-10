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Houston crash: 3 people injured following crash involving EMS ambulance

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published September 10, 2026 8:07 PM CDT
Published September 10, 2026 8:07 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • According to Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen, the crash occurred at the intersection of TC Jester and Highway 249 near the Mt Royal Village subdivision. 
    • Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed an SUV ran a red light and hit an EMS ambulance that did not have a patient onboard. 
    • Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene following a crash involving an EMS ambulance in Harris County, officials said. 

Houston crash: Three people injured following crash involving EMS ambulance

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen, the crash occurred at the intersection of TC Jester and Highway 249 near the Mt Royal Village subdivision. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed an SUV ran a red light and hit an EMS ambulance that did not have a patient onboard. 

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

An investigation into the crash continues. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long officials may be in the area investigating. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officials remain on the scene. 

The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen

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