Houston crash: 3 people injured following crash involving EMS ambulance
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene following a crash involving an EMS ambulance in Harris County, officials said.
Houston crash: Three people injured following crash involving EMS ambulance
What we know:
According to Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen, the crash occurred at the intersection of TC Jester and Highway 249 near the Mt Royal Village subdivision.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)
Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed an SUV ran a red light and hit an EMS ambulance that did not have a patient onboard.
Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash continues.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how long officials may be in the area investigating.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officials remain on the scene.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen