Houston police release body-worn camera video after August shootout with law enforcement

The Brief The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video following an August shootout with a suspect that has been charged with seven felony charges. Demetri O'Neal Thomas made his first court appearance last Friday morning for a bond hearing. Thomas faces four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from an incident where Thomas allegedly opened fire on passing vehicles along North Wayside Drive, injuring three people.



The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video following an August shootout with a suspect that has been charged with seven felony charges.

Houston police release body-worn camera video following August shootout between suspect, law enforcement

What we know:

Demetri O'Neal Thomas made his first court appearance last Friday morning for a bond hearing. Thomas faces four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from an incident where Thomas allegedly opened fire on passing vehicles along North Wayside Drive, injuring three people. When officers arrived on scene, authorities say Thomas refused to lower his firearm and raised it toward law enforcement. Three Houston police officers and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper fired at Thomas, striking him multiple times.

Officer testimony

During last week's hearing, Houston Police Officer Zavila—the first officer to discharge his weapon—testified to what he observed upon responding to the scene.

Officer Zavila testified that Thomas was wearing see-through fishnet clothing and underwear at the time of the incident, adding that Thomas was speaking, but his statements were unintelligible. Zavila confirmed that a total of three officers fired during the confrontation, resulting in Thomas sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Throughout the officer's testimony, defense counsel repeatedly raised objections on grounds of hearsay and speculation.

Arguments over bail

The State argued that Thomas poses a direct danger to the community, highlighting a prior conviction for aggravated robbery and kidnapping for which Thomas served nine years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice before his release in 2020. State prosecutors petitioned the court to hold Thomas without bond.

Defense attorney Sylvia Escobedo advocated for a bond to be set, arguing that Thomas was not in a rational state of mind during the incident and is managing severe medical conditions. Escobedo expressed concern that the Harris County Jail cannot adequately accommodate his medical care.

When questioned regarding his citizenship status during proceedings, Thomas stated that he resides in the Houston area, though his specific legal status remained unconfirmed.

What's next:

The judge ultimately ruled in favor of the State, denying bail. Thomas is scheduled to return to court for his arraignment on Oct. 8.