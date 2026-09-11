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Chambers County DPS Troopers recover over $38K in stolen jewelry during traffic stop

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published September 11, 2026 6:47 PM CDT
Published September 11, 2026 6:47 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • Chambers County DPS Troopers made a large recovery during a recent traffic stop. 
    • According to the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region, Chambers County troopers arrested a passenger on a warrant during a traffic stop. 
    • That's when, officials said, the troopers found stolen jewelry hidden, worth over $38,000, in the driver's clothing, plus a victims' ID documents. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Chambers County DPS Troopers made a large recovery during a recent traffic stop. 

Stolen jewelry recovered by DPS Troopers during traffic stop

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region, Chambers County troopers arrested a passenger on a warrant during a traffic stop. 

That's when, officials said, the troopers found stolen jewelry hidden, worth over $38,000, in the driver's clothing, plus a victims' ID documents. 

The driver was arrested for theft and fraudulent possession of the identification information. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide information on the name of the suspects. 

The Source: Information from Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region.

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