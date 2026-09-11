Chambers County DPS Troopers recover over $38K in stolen jewelry during traffic stop

The Brief Chambers County DPS Troopers made a large recovery during a recent traffic stop. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region, Chambers County troopers arrested a passenger on a warrant during a traffic stop. That's when, officials said, the troopers found stolen jewelry hidden, worth over $38,000, in the driver's clothing, plus a victims' ID documents.



Chambers County DPS Troopers made a large recovery during a recent traffic stop.

Stolen jewelry recovered by DPS Troopers during traffic stop

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region, Chambers County troopers arrested a passenger on a warrant during a traffic stop.

That's when, officials said, the troopers found stolen jewelry hidden, worth over $38,000, in the driver's clothing, plus a victims' ID documents.

The driver was arrested for theft and fraudulent possession of the identification information.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide information on the name of the suspects.