Chambers County DPS Troopers recover over $38K in stolen jewelry during traffic stop
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Chambers County DPS Troopers made a large recovery during a recent traffic stop.
Stolen jewelry recovered by DPS Troopers during traffic stop
What we know:
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region, Chambers County troopers arrested a passenger on a warrant during a traffic stop.
That's when, officials said, the troopers found stolen jewelry hidden, worth over $38,000, in the driver's clothing, plus a victims' ID documents.
The driver was arrested for theft and fraudulent possession of the identification information.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide information on the name of the suspects.
The Source: Information from Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region.