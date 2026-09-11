Houston weather: Storm chances possible this weekend

The Brief Storms winding down Friday evening Hot with spotty weekend storms Rain chances dip next week as tropics stay quiet



Storm chances across the area will continue this weekend with pop-up showers possible.

STORM CHANCES FRIDAY

It has been another steamy day across Houston, with spotty to scattered showers and storms. Look for these downpours to wind down this evening just in time for Friday night football and other plans.

WARMER WEEKEND

The weekend will be slightly hotter, with highs in the low to mid 90s and scattered showers and storms. Heat index values could reach 105 or more with the very high humidity in place.

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NEXT WEEK AND THE TROPICS

Storm chances remain isolated early next week as temperatures climb toward the mid 90s. Some showers may return late next week. The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain very quiet, with no tropical cyclone formation expected during the next seven days.

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