Texas SNAP recipients affected by Edouard have until Sept. 21 to apply for replacement benefits

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The Brief SNAP recipients that had food lost or destroyed because of Tropical Strom Edouard have until Sept. 21 to apply for replacement benefits. The extension is in place for SNAP recipients in Angelina, Galveston, Hardin, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties. Recipients can call 211 and select option seven or visit an area Texas Health and Human Services Commission office to request a benefit replacement.



Texans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that lost food during Tropical Strom Edouard now have more time to apply for replacement benefits.

SNAP recipients that had food lost or destroyed because of the tropical storm have until Sept. 21 to apply for replacement benefits. Those benefits should be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days of the request.

Who can apply for replacement benefits?

Local perspective:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Administration approved extending the deadline for reporting food loss from 10 days to 20 days for SNAP recipients in Angelina, Galveston, Hardin, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties.

How to request replacement benefits

What you can do:

SNAP recipients can call 211 and select option seven to request replacement benefits.

Recipients can also visit an area Texas Health and Human Services Commission office to request a benefit replacement.

Those receiving Women, Infants and Children benefits have until Sept. 30 to contact their WIC office for replacement benefits. Local offices can be found at TexasWIC.org.