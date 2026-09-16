Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair fined by NFL: Eye black pays tribute to dead Palestinian girl

The Brief League Fine: Houston Texans middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been fined $11,492 by the NFL for displaying "Hind Rajab" on his eye black during a game. Uniform Policy: The league cited Rule 6, Section 4, Article 8, which strictly prohibits unauthorized personal messages on player uniforms and equipment. Repeat Penalty: This marks Al-Shaair's second fine for visual statements on the field, following a prior penalty during the 2026 playoffs.



Houston Texans middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been fined $11,492 by the NFL for violating uniform policy during Sunday's game.

According to the league, his eye black featured the inscribed name of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza City in January 2024.

The NFL cited Rule 6, Section 4, Article 8 of its rulebook, which states that players are not permitted to display personal messages visible to stadium or television audiences before, during, or after games without prior written approval from the league office.

The NFL did not grant approval for Al-Shaair, or any player, to wear a personal tribute to Rajab on the field.

The story behind the tribute

The backstory:

Rajab died alongside her family members and two Red Crescent paramedics after their vehicle and an arriving ambulance came under fire by Israeli forces.

Guests hold a portrait of late Palestinian girl Hind Rajab during the red carpet for the movie "The Voice of Hind Rajab" presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Stefano R Expand

While the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) expressed regret—calling the incident a tragic mistake during combat operations and citing an internal review—Rajab's death became a prominent global symbol of the civilian toll in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Al-Shaair, who is Muslim, has been vocal about his beliefs in the past and continues to advocate for pro-Palestinian causes despite facing previous league discipline.

History of field messages

Azeez al-Shaair of the Houston Texans shakes hands with Aaron Rodgers of the Steelers after the wild-card playoff game at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 12, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time the veteran linebacker has faced NFL penalties for personal messaging.

Previously, he was fined $11,593 by the NFL in January 2026 for writing "Stop the Genocide" on his eye black during a playoff game.

His latest tribute has drawn support from prominent figures across professional sports.

After news broke of the $11,492 penalty for the Hind Rajab message, NBA star Kyrie Irving publicly offered to step in and pay the fine on Al-Shaair's behalf.

Al-Shaair is not expected to appeal the fine for his latest eye black tribute.