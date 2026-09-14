Teacher injured in incident at Hastings High School in Houston

The Brief A Hastings High School teacher was injured following an incident on Monday morning on campus, officials said. According to a letter sent to parents by Hastings High School Principal Dr. William Price, there was an incident between a student and a teacher. School officials said the teacher was injured and emergency and school personnel responded promptly.



A Hastings High School teacher was injured following an incident on Monday morning on campus, officials said.

Hastings High School teacher injured in incident on campus

What we know:

According to a letter sent to parents by Hastings High School Principal Dr. William Price, there was an incident between a student and a teacher.

Hastings High School

School officials said the teacher was injured and emergency and school personnel responded promptly.

Officials said as a precaution, the campus was placed in a brief secure mode while school administrators and responding authorities assessed and managed the situation.

The secure mode has since been lifted and normal school operations resumed.

What we don't know:

School officials did not state what type of injury the teacher had or their current condition.

It's unclear exactly what type of incident occurred as school officials didn't release that information.

What they're saying:

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priorities. Thank you for your patience, cooperation, and understanding," Price said in the letter.