Houston weather: Heat, rain repeat for Monday

The Brief Hot and Humid More Spotty Storms Chance for Development in Atlantic



Even with the temperatures climbing, be ready for some scattered showers and storms.

Heat Advisory Monday

Feels like temperatures will reach 105 or higher to start the workweek. A Heat Advisory is in place for much of the FOX26 area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

It will be steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s for most of the week.

Spotty showers continue

Even with the temperatures climbing, be ready for some scattered showers and storms.

Heavy rain with frequent lightning will be likely if you see the rain. There could also be strong wind gusts closer to the shore.

We continue to keep isolated showers in the forecast for the next several days, most of these building off of the coast in the morning and spreading further inland during the afternoon heating.

New activity in the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is now watching a trough of low pressure in the Atlantic.

This cluster of storms will struggle over the next couple of days, but it could reach more favorable conditions for development towards the end of the week.

They are giving it a 20% chance of development over the next seven days as it moves into those calmer winds and waters in the Northwest Atlantic.