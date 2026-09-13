The Brief Police were called for a person down at an apartment complex on Rampart Street. A male was pronounced deceased at the scene. A witness at the scene said she called 911 after another person told her about the body.



An investigation is underway after a body was reportedly dumped at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon.

Body left at Houston apartment complex

What we know:

The scene was reported at the Peachtree Apartments on Rampart Street, near I-59 and Renwick Street.

Police say they responded to the scene at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday and met with Houston Fire personnel at the complex.

When officers arrived, they found a male who was unresponsive. Houston Fire officials pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Police tell FOX 26 that the male's body showed no signs of trauma.

What we don't know:

Police at the scene did not identify the deceased person.

The male's cause of death is under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

911 caller speaks

What they're saying:

An anonymous witness at the complex on Sunday told FOX 26 that she was the one who called 911.

She tells reporter Leslie DelasBour that she called authorities after another person alerted her about the body.

"I asked her ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘Look, there’s a guy dead,'" the witness said. "She said they just dropped a man there."

According to the witness, the male had bruises on his neck and his wallet was left empty.

"I called the cops, and the cops asked me if the man was speaking something, and the man was not responding," said the witness.