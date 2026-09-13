Man arrested, accused in fatal 2025 shooting outside west Harris County bar

The Brief Ashton Mayo was arrested for allegedly killing Jay Young Jung in 2025. Jung was reportedly shot by two people while driving away from a bar last summer. Surveillance video showed two people throwing a gun into a dumpster.



A man has been arrested in connection to another man's shooting death outside a west Harris County bar last summer.

Harris County crime: Arrest in 2025 My Bar shooting

What we know:

Court records confirm that 31-year-old Ashton Mayo is in custody on a murder charge. He is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Jay Young Jung.

Mayo's bond has not been set as of this report. Records show that the Harris County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion for a hearing to deny Mayo's bond.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on July 15, 2025, outside My Bar along Highway 6 near Timber Creek Place Lane.

Initial reports say the victim, now identified as Jung, got into a confrontation at the bar, then two men in a vehicle shot at him while he was driving away. His vehicle crashed into the other end of the parking lot.

FIRST REPORT: Harris County shooting outside 'My Bar' kills 1, suspects on the run

In December, authorities released surveillance footage in connection to the shooting. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, two males were seen throwing a rifle into the dumpster.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if a second suspect has been arrested at this time. FOX 26 is waiting to hear back from the sheriff's office.