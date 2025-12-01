New video in deadly shooting outside My Bar in west Harris County

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office released new video connected to the deadly shooting of a man outside My Bar in July. The suspects remain unidentified. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.



Authorities released new surveillance video connected to a shooting that left a man dead outside My Bar in west Harris County this summer. They are still searching for those responsible.

Man killed in July shooting

The backstory:

Jay Young Jung, 35, was shot and killed around 10:45 p.m. July 15 outside My Bar located on SH 6 near Timber Creek Place Lane.

Police say the unidentified suspects were seen leaving the scene northbound behind the strip center.

Dig deeper:

Harris County shooting outside 'My Bar' kills 1, suspects on the run

New video released

What's new:

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released new surveillance video they say captured the suspect vehicle stopping behind a strip center. Police say two males threw a rifle in the dumpster before leaving eastbound on Timber Creek Place Lane. It reportedly then continued northbound on Timber Creek Place Drive.

What you can do:

Police believe at least two suspects, who police say appear to be Hispanic males, were involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identities of the unidentified suspects is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).