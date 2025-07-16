Harris County shooting outside 'My Bar' kills 1, suspects on the run
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is dead after a shooting outside a bar in northwest Harris County on Tuesday night and the suspects are on the run, officials report.
Shooting at ‘My Bar’ kills 1
What we know:
Sergeant Sidney Miller says the Harris County Sheriff's Office received a call about a disturbance in the 5400 block of Highway 6 North. When they arrived, a man was found shot dead inside a vehicle outside the bar with other witnesses still around.
According to initial reports, the man showed up at the bar once looking for a group of people. He left the bar but went back a second time and got into a confrontation with who are believed to be the people he was looking for earlier.
As the victim drove away from the bar, two men in a sedan shot at him, officials said. The victim was hit and killed at the scene. His vehicle crashed into the other end of the parking lot.
The suspected shooters left the scene, Sgt. Miller says.
Investigators are questioning the patrons at the bar to figure out what happened.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim is unknown.
Authorities also do not have a description of the vehicle the suspects were in or have their identity.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division Sgt. Sidney Miller gave information at the scene.