Houston weather: Heat Advisory issued as hot temperatures and spotty storms persist

The Brief A Heat Advisory has been issued for select Houston-area counties on Sunday as heat indices reach up to 100 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds, mainly near the coast. We are tracking a tropical disturbance in the Northwest Atlantic with a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.



Feels like temperatures will reach 100 at the end of the weekend.

Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of south central and southeast Texas, warning of heat index values climbing up to 109 degrees.

The advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters caution that the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses. Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the peak heat, and check on vulnerable neighbors and relatives.

Spotty showers continue

The weekend will be slightly hotter, with scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain with frequent lightning will be likely with the potential for strong wind gusts closer to the shore. We continue to keep isolated showers in the forecast for the next several days, most of these building off of the coast.

Tracking the tropics

The Atlantic now has a small cell, with a 20 percent chance of development over the next 7 days as it moves into more favorable conditions in the Northwest Atlantic.

7-Day Forecast