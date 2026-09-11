The Brief A UH spokesperson said Thursday that a video was taken on campus involving "discussion of child sexual exploitation." An adjunct faculty member has been placed on administrative leave and banned from the campus. Houston Police are said to be investigating the exploitation allegations.



The University of Houston says they are banning an adjunct faculty member following child abuse allegations that were recorded in a video on Thursday.

UH faculty member banned following ‘concerning’ video

The backstory:

The situation stems from an incident that happened on campus.

A video was reportedly taken on campus involving "discussion of child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse materials," according to a UH spokesperson on Thursday.

University police were called to the "disruption," and an adjunct faculty member was questioned.

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Investigation underway

What we know:

According to a UH spokesperson on Friday, the faculty member has since been placed on administrative leave and is banned from returning to campus.

The university says the allegations are now being investigated by the Houston Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

What we don't know:

Officials have not named the faculty member.

Full UH Statement

"The University of Houston is deeply concerned by these disturbing allegations and is treating them with the utmost seriousness. The University of Houston Police Department first became aware of the situation when they were alerted to an ongoing disruption taking place on campus. UHPD responded to the location, and an adjunct faculty member was questioned. The adjunct faculty member has been put on administrative leave and banned from returning to campus.

The University has zero tolerance for child exploitation, abuse or child sexual abuse materials. Due to the nature of the allegations, the case will be investigated by a specialized task force within the Houston Police Department."