Friendswood police arrest 3 in organized gold scam targeting elderly resident

The Brief Sukhvinder Singh, 39, was arrested Aug. 25 after investigators coordinated a planned gold transaction in Pearland. Daman Preet Singh, 35, and Mandeep Singh, 40, were arrested in California on Galveston County warrants. Police say the suspects impersonated federal agents and Friendswood officers while attempting to defraud the victim.



Friendswood police have arrested three suspects accused of operating an organized gold scam targeting an elderly resident.

Friendswood Police Department investigators began the case in August after an elderly resident reported suspicious communications from individuals posing as federal authorities. The callers attempted to persuade the victim to convert a large amount of money into gold.

Investigators worked with the victim to arrange a planned gold transaction on Aug. 25. The suspect, later identified as Sukhvinder Singh of Lathrop, California, was followed to a FedEx location inside a Walmart in Pearland, where packages containing the gold were prepared for shipment. Friendswood officers arrested Singh as he left the store.

Singh was charged in Galveston County with theft over $300,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $1 million. He is also being held on a federal immigration detainer.

Dig deeper:

Following Singh’s arrest, members of the alleged criminal organization continued calling the victim. Police said the suspects used caller ID spoofing technology to make the calls appear as though they came from the Friendswood Police Department. The callers falsely identified themselves as law enforcement officers and even impersonated the detective assigned to the victim’s case, investigators said.

As the investigation continued, Friendswood police identified two additional suspects who allegedly played leadership roles in coordinating, funding and laundering proceeds from the operation.

Investigators obtained Galveston County warrants charging Daman Preet Singh of Riverside, California, and Mandeep Singh of Los Angeles with engaging in organized criminal activity. Daman Preet Singh’s bond was set at $10 million, while Mandeep Singh’s bond was set at $5 million.

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On Sept. 9, Friendswood investigators traveled to California and, with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, arrested Daman Preet Singh as he left his residence. Investigators also executed a search warrant at the home and recovered evidence believed to be connected to the operation.

The following day, Friendswood investigators located Mandeep Singh in Los Angeles. With assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division, officers arrested him at his residence.

Both men remain in custody in California pending extradition to Galveston County.

By the numbers:

The case is the latest large-scale gold scam investigation conducted by the Friendswood Police Department. In March, the department announced six arrests in an organized gold scam linked to approximately $2.8 million in losses involving elderly victims across Texas.

That investigation began after an 81-year-old Friendswood resident was persuaded to convert approximately $766,000 into 177 one-ounce Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins. Friendswood detectives recovered all 177 coins and identified additional elderly victims in Humble, Cypress, Cleburne and New Braunfels.

Police said organized criminal groups continue to target elderly victims using similar tactics. Scammers may impersonate federal agents, law enforcement officers, bank investigators or representatives of legitimate companies. They then claim the victim’s accounts have been compromised or that their money is in danger before directing the victim to convert savings into gold or other assets.

Couriers are later sent to collect the assets, police said.

What they're saying:

"The Friendswood Police Department will continue to investigate these criminals who are destroying the lives of our most vulnerable population, and we will do everything in our power to identify and arrest the individuals responsible, regardless of location," Police Chief Josh Rogers said.

Rogers credited the victim’s decision to report the suspected scam immediately.

"Our victim in this case immediately reported this scam to us, and we were able to have a successful outcome, but many times it does not end this well," he said.

Friendswood police also recognized the assistance of federal law enforcement partners, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the LAPD’s Foothill Division.

"The professionalism, time and effort that we were shown while in California was truly remarkable," Rogers said. "We are incredibly grateful for their assistance and the way they welcomed and supported the Friendswood Police Department."

What you can do:

Police encourage residents to speak with elderly family members, friends and neighbors about these scams.

Legitimate law enforcement agencies and government officials will not instruct people to convert money into gold, cryptocurrency, gift cards or other assets for safekeeping or to avoid arrest.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may be the target of a similar scam should stop communicating with the suspected scammers and immediately contact local law enforcement.