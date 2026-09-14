Lake Jackson resident wins nearly $27 million in Lotto Texas jackpot

The Brief A Lake Jackson resident claimed an estimated $26.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot prize from the Aug. 10 drawing. The winner checked the ticket manually after finding out the draw results were not yet updated on the state lottery app. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at a Murphy USA location on North Velasco Street in Angleton.



A Lake Jackson resident is taking home millions after matching every winning number in an August Lotto Texas drawing.

Jackpot Lotto Texas ticket sold in Angleton

What we know:

The winner claimed an estimated 26.75 million jackpot prize for the drawing held on Aug. 10. The cash value option was selected, so the winner received $14,303,717.61 before taxes.

According to the Texas Lottery, the Quick Pick ticket was bought at Murphy USA on N. Velasco Street in Angleton. It matched all six drawn numbers: 15-16-25-28-38-53.

The retailer will receive a $25,000 bonus under the Texas Lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program.

What they're saying:

"When I checked the numbers myself and got down to the last line, I realized what I had and I couldn’t believe it," the winner said.

They immediately called their spouse to share the news and stayed on the phone with them while driving to meet up.

"I want to be as responsible as possible," the winner added. "But first, I’m going to get a steak and pair of boots."

They are working alongside a financial adviser, attorney, and CPA to manage the prize money, pay off existing debts, and ensure long-term financial security for their family.