Foul odor leads to discovery of 2 brothers found dead inside southeast Houston home

The Brief Two men were found dead inside a home in the 11600 block of Downey Street on September 14. Neighbors believe the men were brothers who had lived at the home for decades and had not been seen since around September 7. Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the men’s identities and determine how they died.



A foul odor led to the discovery of two men found dead inside a southeast Houston home Monday evening.

What we know:

Houston police responded to the home on Downey Street around 5:15 p.m. on September 14 after a neighbor reported an odor coming from the residence.

One woman told FOX 26 that her husband went to the home to check whether anyone was inside. After looking through a window, she said he saw two badly decomposed bodies.

Officers entered the home and found two men unresponsive. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Neighbors told FOX 26 the men were brothers who had lived in the home for decades. They said the brothers had not been seen since around Monday, September 7.

According to neighbors, three brothers previously lived at the home. They said the siblings did not always get along, and one brother moved out within the past month. The other two brothers were believed to be living there when the bodies were discovered.

One neighbor said she had known the family for approximately 30 to 40 years and was shocked by what happened.

What's next:

Police have not announced a suspect or said whether investigators believe a crime occurred. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will conduct autopsies to confirm the men’s identities and determine their causes of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 .