Navasota family without a home after truck crashes into home

The Brief A Navasota family is without a home after a truck crashed into their home over the weekend. According to the Navasota Police Department, an investigation is being conducted due to the suspicion that alcohol may have been a contributing factor of the crash. The family said on GoFundMe, they can't live in their home due to frame and foundation damage.



A Navasota family is facing devastating loss after a truck plowed straight into their living room and now they're demanding answers from law enforcement.

What we know:

James Jefferson was inside the Lewell Street home when a truck crashed through the front wall, shifting the entire structure and pinning him under flying furniture and debris.

He credits his dogs with saving his life by running out of the room seconds before impact.

Jefferson survived with a severe hip contusion. His mother, Ethel Collins, was at work when she got the panicked call from her son.

She rushed home to find destructive damage that has left the house unlivable and in danger of collapse.

Collins, who is the owner of the home, is frustrated that the driver bonded out of jail with only a DWI charge.

Navasota police confirm an investigation is underway to determine how much alcohol contributed to the crash.

Officials say they are currently awaiting the full results of that investigation before deciding if additional charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed if anyone has been charged or arrested in connection with the crash.

What they're saying:

The family said on GoFundMe they can't live in their home due to frame and foundation damage.