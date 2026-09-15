Woodland Heights shooting: Man dead, one person detained

The Brief Houston police report one person is dead after a shooting in the Woodland Heights area. The shooting was called in around 11 a.m. on Omar Street to the Houston Police Department. An investigation is ongoing by the HPD Homicide Division.



One person has been confirmed dead after reports of shots fired in the Woodland Heights area.

Man found shot dead in Heights area

What we know:

The Houston Police Department state a call came at around 11 a.m. about a shooting on Omar Street in the Heights area, just northwest of downtown.

According to Detective Chettry, one male was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. Another male has been detained at this time.

There were many people inside the house when the shooting call was made.

The HPD Homicide Division is investigating.

What we don't know:

Police do not know at this time if the victim stayed at the home.