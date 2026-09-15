Woodland Heights shooting: Man dead, one person detained
HOUSTON - One person has been confirmed dead after reports of shots fired in the Woodland Heights area.
Man found shot dead in Heights area
What we know:
The Houston Police Department state a call came at around 11 a.m. about a shooting on Omar Street in the Heights area, just northwest of downtown.
According to Detective Chettry, one male was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. Another male has been detained at this time.
There were many people inside the house when the shooting call was made.
The HPD Homicide Division is investigating.
What we don't know:
Police do not know at this time if the victim stayed at the home.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Houston Police Department.