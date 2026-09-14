Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for 16-year-old last seen in Gilmer, Texas
GILMER, Texas - A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Gilmer, Texas, officials said.
What we know:
According to officials, authorities are searching for Tiffany Griffith.
Officials said Griffith was last seen on August 26 around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Dean Street.
Tiffany Griffith (Photos from Texas Department of Public Safety Amber Alert page)
Griffith is described as a white female, 5'7" tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, white pants, and black and white shoes.
What you can do:
If you have any information on where Griffith is, you're asked to immediately call 911 or the Gilmer Police Department at (903) 843-5545.
The Source: Information provided by the Gilmer Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety