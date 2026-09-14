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Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for 16-year-old last seen in Gilmer, Texas

By
FOX 26 Houston
Texas
Published September 14, 2026 8:31 PM CDT
Published September 14, 2026 8:31 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Gilmer, Texas, officials said. 
    • According to officials, authorities are searching for Tiffany Griffith. 
    • Griffith is described as a white female, 5'7" tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

GILMER, Texas - A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Gilmer, Texas, officials said. 

What we know:

According to officials, authorities are searching for Tiffany Griffith. 

Officials said Griffith was last seen on August 26 around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Dean Street. 

Tiffany Griffith (Photos from Texas Department of Public Safety Amber Alert page)

Griffith is described as a white female, 5'7" tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, white pants, and black and white shoes. 

What you can do:

If you have any information on where Griffith is, you're asked to immediately call 911 or the Gilmer Police Department at (903) 843-5545. 

The Source: Information provided by the Gilmer Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety

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